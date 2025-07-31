Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Boosts Position in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Free Report) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,825 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Workiva were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Workiva by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,148,021 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $235,209,000 after acquiring an additional 200,220 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Workiva by 1.2% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,179,179 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $89,511,000 after acquiring an additional 14,160 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Workiva by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 824,219 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $90,252,000 after acquiring an additional 24,172 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Workiva by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 596,466 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,313,000 after acquiring an additional 38,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Workiva by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 588,428 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on WK. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target (down previously from $108.00) on shares of Workiva in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Workiva from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Workiva from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Raymond James Financial cut their price target on Workiva from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Workiva in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Workiva currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.30.

NYSE WK opened at $66.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.94 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.92. Workiva Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.50 and a twelve month high of $116.83.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $206.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.24 million. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Research analysts expect that Workiva Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based reporting solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Workiva platform, a multi-tenant cloud software that provides data linking capabilities; audit trail services; administrators access management; and allows customers to connect data from multiple enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

