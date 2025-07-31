Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Boosts Stock Holdings in Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,429 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,603 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Funko were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Funko by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,452,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,845,000 after buying an additional 404,849 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Funko by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,958,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,222,000 after purchasing an additional 50,877 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Funko by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,544,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,688,000 after purchasing an additional 234,981 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Funko by 384.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,542,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Funko by 952.8% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,235,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,090 shares during the last quarter. 99.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Funko alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Andrew David Oddie sold 9,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total value of $47,516.80. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 52,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $258,926.88. This represents a 15.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Cynthia W. Williams sold 47,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total value of $186,980.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 32,769 shares in the company, valued at $129,109.86. This represents a 59.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FNKO has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Funko from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $5.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen cut Funko from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Funko in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.88.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Funko

Funko Trading Down 1.5%

FNKO opened at $3.90 on Thursday. Funko, Inc. has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $14.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.27 million, a PE ratio of -10.54 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.10. Funko had a negative return on equity of 5.01% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $190.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Funko, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

About Funko

(Free Report)

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides media and entertainment content, including movies, television (TV) shows, video games, music, and sports; figures, handbags, backpacks, wallets, apparel, accessories, plush products, homewares, and digital non-fungible tokens; and art prints and vinyl records, posters, soundtracks, toys, books, games, and other collectibles.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNKO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Funko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.