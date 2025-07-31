Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $78,000 Position in SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report) by 211.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 604 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in SPX Technologies were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,150,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,462,000 after acquiring an additional 37,468 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies by 1.4% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 799,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,920,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 723,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,321,000 after acquiring an additional 26,995 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 718,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,527,000 after acquiring an additional 56,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 705,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,714,000 after acquiring an additional 11,771 shares in the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on SPXC shares. B. Riley started coverage on SPX Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upgraded SPX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $182.00 in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on SPX Technologies from $170.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SPX Technologies news, Director Rick D. Puckett sold 6,823 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.01, for a total transaction of $1,043,987.23. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 33,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,167,147.70. This represents a 16.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SPX Technologies Trading Up 0.5%

SPX Technologies stock opened at $181.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.23, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.24. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $115.00 and a one year high of $183.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $165.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.31.

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $482.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.32 million. SPX Technologies had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPX Technologies Company Profile

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers, heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

