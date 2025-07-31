Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Invests $35,000 in ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADMA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,198,796 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $312,109,000 after purchasing an additional 80,302 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 272.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 767,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,159,000 after acquiring an additional 561,310 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in ADMA Biologics during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,047,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ADMA Biologics during the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 30,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares during the period. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADMA Biologics Stock Performance

Shares of ADMA Biologics stock opened at $18.59 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.86 and a 200 day moving average of $18.72. ADMA Biologics Inc has a 12 month low of $10.21 and a 12 month high of $25.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.58 and a quick ratio of 3.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADMA Biologics ( NASDAQ:ADMA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $114.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.40 million. ADMA Biologics had a net margin of 45.01% and a return on equity of 47.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ADMA Biologics Inc will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ADMA shares. Wall Street Zen cut ADMA Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Raymond James Financial raised their target price on ADMA Biologics from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Lawrence P. Guiheen sold 20,000 shares of ADMA Biologics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total value of $419,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 94,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,987,636.80. This trade represents a 17.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jerrold B. Grossman sold 10,000 shares of ADMA Biologics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total value of $213,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 478,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,190,314.14. The trade was a 2.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 464,621 shares of company stock worth $9,644,269. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

Further Reading

