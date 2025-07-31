Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Takes $40,000 Position in Graham Holdings Company (NYSE:GHC)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Graham Holdings Company (NYSE:GHC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 42 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GHC. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Graham during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,726,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Graham by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,469,000 after acquiring an additional 3,495 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Graham during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,157,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Graham by 84.3% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,424,000 after acquiring an additional 8,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Graham by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

GHC stock opened at $950.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Graham Holdings Company has a one year low of $691.41 and a one year high of $1,015.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $936.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $936.07.

Graham ( NYSE:GHC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $11.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.29 by $0.35. Graham had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 17th will be paid a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 17th. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Graham’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.05%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Graham from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd.

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company in the United States and internationally. It provides test preparation services and materials; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global; operations support services for online courses and programs; training and test preparation services for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates colleges, business school, higher education institution, and an online learning institution.

