Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Takes Position in Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 124,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.16% of Vuzix at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VUZI. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vuzix in the 4th quarter valued at $192,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Vuzix by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 13,085 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Vuzix by 141,419.4% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 101,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 101,822 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vuzix by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 725,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after acquiring an additional 52,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Vuzix in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. 35.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vuzix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VUZI opened at $2.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $155.53 million, a P/E ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.69. Vuzix Corporation has a 52-week low of $0.83 and a 52-week high of $5.79.

Vuzix Company Profile

Vuzix ( NASDAQ:VUZI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 million. Vuzix had a negative net margin of 1,352.74% and a negative return on equity of 198.84%.

Vuzix Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets smart glasses and augmented reality (AR) technologies and products for the enterprise, medical, defense, and consumer markets. The company’s products include head-mounted smart personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays, and augmented reality, as well as original equipment manufacturer waveguide optical components and display engines.

