SlateStone Wealth LLC Has $252,000 Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

SlateStone Wealth LLC lessened its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 27.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,648 shares during the quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Portland Financial Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 12.5% in the first quarter. Portland Financial Advisors Inc now owns 8,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth $335,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth $473,000. FSA Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 113.4% in the first quarter. FSA Advisors Inc. now owns 14,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 7,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 24.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 742,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,028,000 after purchasing an additional 146,856 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of SPDW stock opened at $40.32 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.84. The firm has a market cap of $27.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $32.30 and a 12 month high of $41.58.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

