SlateStone Wealth LLC Has $857,000 Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

SlateStone Wealth LLC cut its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 529 shares during the quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 10.7% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 232,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,409,000 after buying an additional 22,441 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 612.2% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 231,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,513,000 after purchasing an additional 11,909 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPHQ opened at $72.00 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a twelve month low of $57.67 and a twelve month high of $72.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.96 and its 200-day moving average is $68.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 0.94.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.