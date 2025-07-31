SlateStone Wealth LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,214 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,500,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,587 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 34,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 8,140 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,536,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $4,850,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,238.3% in the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $48.59 on Thursday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.02 and a 52 week high of $51.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.28.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

