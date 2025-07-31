SlateStone Wealth LLC Sells 390 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

SlateStone Wealth LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,489,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $990,177,000 after purchasing an additional 460,154 shares during the last quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 612,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,936,000 after acquiring an additional 18,810 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth grew its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 168.2% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 121,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,485,000 after acquiring an additional 76,509 shares during the last quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC grew its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 153.0% during the 1st quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 81,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,379,000 after acquiring an additional 49,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 78,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,025,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579 shares during the last quarter. 62.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Performance

IBB opened at $133.70 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.99. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $107.43 and a 1 year high of $150.57.

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

