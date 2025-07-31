Small Cap Stocks To Follow Today – July 29th

Sarepta Therapeutics, CEA Industries, and Sharplink Gaming are the three Small Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Small-cap stocks are shares of publicly traded companies with relatively small market capitalizations—typically between about $300 million and $2 billion, though exact thresholds vary. Because these companies are smaller and less established, their shares often carry higher growth potential but also greater price volatility and risk compared with larger‐cap stocks. Investors may include small caps in a diversified portfolio to seek long-term gains. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Small Cap stocks within the last several days.

Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

SRPT traded up $2.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.94. 60,730,982 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,399,916. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 0.45. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $10.41 and a 1 year high of $146.38.

CEA Industries (CEAD)

CEA Industries Inc. provides environmental control, and other technologies and services to the controlled environment agriculture (CEA) industry worldwide. It offers floor plans and architectural design for cultivation facilities; licensed mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering services for commercial scale environmental control systems that are specific to cultivation facilities; and process cooling systems and other climate control systems.

CEA Industries stock traded up $48.71 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,294,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,794. CEA Industries has a 1-year low of $5.60 and a 1-year high of $12.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.78 and its 200 day moving average is $8.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.20 and a beta of 0.54.

Sharplink Gaming (SBET)

SharpLink Gaming, Inc. operates as an online technology company that connects sports fans, leagues, and sports websites to sports betting and iGaming content. The company operates through four segments: Affiliate Marketing Services United States, Affiliate Marketing Services International, Sports Gaming Client Services, and SportsHub Games Network.

SBET stock traded down $1.82 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.11. 38,152,134 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,228,065. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.04. Sharplink Gaming has a 52-week low of $2.26 and a 52-week high of $124.12.

