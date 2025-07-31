SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS) Shares Bought by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.15% of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF worth $2,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUS. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,880,000. Focus Partners Wealth grew its holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 1,881,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,425,000 after acquiring an additional 94,556 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 405,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,509,000 after acquiring an additional 75,842 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 171,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,518,000 after acquiring an additional 42,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,405,000.

NYSEARCA QUS opened at $164.01 on Thursday. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a 52 week low of $137.58 and a 52 week high of $165.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $161.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.13.

The SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (QUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks comprising three equally weighted subindexes with value, quality and minimum volatility factor strategies. QUS was launched on Apr 16, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

