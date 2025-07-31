SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Sold by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $289,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 656,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,187,000 after buying an additional 18,774 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after buying an additional 10,363 shares in the last quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 6,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 14,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 4,382 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $43.24 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.34. The stock has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $34.38 and a 12-month high of $44.22.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

