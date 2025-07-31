Standard Motor Products (SMP) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 7th. Analysts expect Standard Motor Products to post earnings of $0.97 per share and revenue of $450.21 million for the quarter.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.37. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 2.02%. The firm had revenue of $413.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Standard Motor Products to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:SMP opened at $32.33 on Thursday. Standard Motor Products has a 12 month low of $21.38 and a 12 month high of $35.92. The stock has a market cap of $710.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Standard Motor Products in the first quarter valued at $214,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 4.6% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 12,446 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 320.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 64,037 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after buying an additional 48,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 3.0% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 114,036 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after buying an additional 3,352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.26% of the company’s stock.

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement automotive parts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Vehicle Control, Temperature Control, and Engineered Solutions segments. The company provides components for the ignition, emissions, and fuel delivery systems, such as air injection and induction components, air management valves, regulators and solenoids, exhaust gas recirculation components, fuel injectors and related components, fuel valves, ignition coils, connectors and sockets, modules, pumps, relays and fuses, starting and charging system parts, and vapor and purge components.

