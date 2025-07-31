Stifel Nicolaus Issues Positive Forecast for Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Stock Price

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $350.00 to $395.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.46% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CDNS. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $355.00 price target (up from $328.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS opened at $371.03 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $311.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $289.87. Cadence Design Systems has a 1 year low of $221.56 and a 1 year high of $374.05. The company has a market capitalization of $101.31 billion, a PE ratio of 100.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.82.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The software maker reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.09. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.35, for a total value of $306,350.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 105,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,319,618.65. This trade represents a 0.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James D. Plummer sold 868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.95, for a total transaction of $277,716.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 23,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,677,520.20. This represents a 3.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,435 shares of company stock valued at $4,455,137. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDNS. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 31,049.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,218,241 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $309,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,330 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter worth about $289,744,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 13.2% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,064,953 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,305,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,702 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 466.4% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 786,849 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $242,468,000 after purchasing an additional 647,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,978,652 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,397,266,000 after purchasing an additional 639,146 shares during the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

