Susquehanna Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Western Union (NYSE:WU) Stock Price

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by research analysts at Susquehanna from $11.00 to $9.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Susquehanna’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.11% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on WU. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Western Union from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Western Union in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Western Union from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.50 price target (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Western Union in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Western Union in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.83.

Shares of NYSE:WU opened at $8.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. Western Union has a 12-month low of $7.99 and a 12-month high of $12.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.77.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Western Union had a return on equity of 66.11% and a net margin of 21.83%. Western Union’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Analysts predict that Western Union will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Western Union in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $705,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Western Union by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,055,661 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $403,390,000 after purchasing an additional 317,711 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Western Union in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,984,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its stake in Western Union by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 59,804 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 5,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Western Union by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 68,237 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 6,727 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

