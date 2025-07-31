Top Apparel Stocks Worth Watching – July 28th

NIKE, Berkshire Hathaway, Costco Wholesale, Walmart, PDD, Honeywell International, and Deckers Outdoor are the seven Apparel stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Apparel stocks are the inventories of clothing and related accessories that manufacturers, wholesalers and retailers hold for sale. They comprise all the styles, sizes, colors and quantities kept on hand—whether in warehouses or on shop floors—and are actively managed to meet seasonal trends, sales forecasts and consumer demand. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Apparel stocks within the last several days.

NIKE (NKE)

NIKE, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

NKE stock traded up $3.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $79.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,596,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,507,727. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.78, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.29. NIKE has a twelve month low of $52.28 and a twelve month high of $90.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of NYSE:BRK.B traded up $0.31 on Monday, reaching $484.38. 1,416,062 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,843,733. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $488.63 and a 200-day moving average of $496.25. Berkshire Hathaway has a twelve month low of $406.11 and a twelve month high of $542.07.

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

COST stock traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $936.35. The stock had a trading volume of 578,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,204,326. Costco Wholesale has a 1-year low of $793.00 and a 1-year high of $1,078.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $992.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $984.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $415.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.97.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $97.84. 4,728,898 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,217,648. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Walmart has a 12-month low of $66.67 and a 12-month high of $105.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $780.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.82, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.68.

PDD (PDD)

PDD Holdings Inc., a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

Shares of PDD traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $117.98. 2,788,020 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,161,645. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $106.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.68. The company has a market cap of $164.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.42. PDD has a 1 year low of $87.11 and a 1 year high of $155.67.

Honeywell International (HON)

Honeywell International Inc. engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded up $2.79 during trading on Monday, reaching $227.03. 1,440,297 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,130,396. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Honeywell International has a 1 year low of $179.36 and a 1 year high of $242.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $229.41 and its 200 day moving average is $216.94. The firm has a market cap of $145.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.07.

Deckers Outdoor (DECK)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Shares of DECK traded down $3.87 on Monday, hitting $112.98. 2,709,957 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,463,538. Deckers Outdoor has a one year low of $93.72 and a one year high of $223.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.65. The company has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.99.

