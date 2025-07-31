Top Bank Stocks To Research – July 28th

Invesco QQQ, JPMorgan Chase & Co., Citigroup, Vertiv, SoFi Technologies, PayPal, and Intuit are the seven Bank stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Bank stocks are equity securities issued by publicly traded banking institutions, giving shareholders partial ownership along with voting rights and potential dividend income. Their market value is driven by factors such as loan‐portfolio quality, interest‐rate trends, regulatory changes, and overall economic conditions. While they can offer steady dividends and capital appreciation, investors also face risks from credit defaults and shifts in monetary policy. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Bank stocks within the last several days.

Invesco QQQ (QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $567.82. 13,612,008 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,531,211. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $402.39 and a 1 year high of $569.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $539.14 and a 200 day moving average of $508.75.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Shares of NYSE JPM traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $298.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,050,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,089,896. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $190.90 and a 12-month high of $299.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $828.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $277.68 and a 200-day moving average of $259.99.

Citigroup (C)

Citigroup Inc., a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Shares of NYSE C traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $95.39. 6,027,181 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,883,943. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.34. Citigroup has a one year low of $53.51 and a one year high of $96.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.36 and its 200 day moving average is $76.29.

Vertiv (VRT)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Shares of NYSE:VRT traded up $2.73 on Monday, hitting $140.20. 4,076,156 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,377,437. Vertiv has a 12 month low of $53.60 and a 12 month high of $155.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

SoFi Technologies (SOFI)

SoFi Technologies, Inc. provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

NASDAQ SOFI traded down $0.28 on Monday, reaching $20.93. 26,201,415 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,858,969. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.62. The company has a market cap of $23.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.95, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.91. SoFi Technologies has a 12 month low of $6.01 and a 12 month high of $22.74.

PayPal (PYPL)

PayPal Holdings, Inc. operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

PayPal stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $78.56. The stock had a trading volume of 5,395,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,841,255. PayPal has a 52 week low of $55.85 and a 52 week high of $93.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $76.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.45.

Intuit (INTU)

Intuit Inc. provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Shares of INTU traded up $8.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $794.48. 521,718 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,768,195. Intuit has a 1-year low of $532.65 and a 1-year high of $795.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $221.62 billion, a PE ratio of 64.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $755.39 and a 200 day moving average of $656.22.

