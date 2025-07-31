Top Cybersecurity Stocks To Consider – July 28th

Alphabet, CrowdStrike, and Dell Technologies are the three Cybersecurity stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cybersecurity stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business is developing and selling tools, software and services—such as firewalls, antivirus programs, intrusion-detection systems and encryption—to protect networks, applications and data from cyberattacks. Demand for these companies has risen sharply as organizations face increasingly sophisticated hacking, ransomware and privacy breaches. Investors buy cybersecurity stocks to gain exposure to the growing market for digital‐security solutions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cybersecurity stocks within the last several days.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Alphabet stock traded down $2.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $190.97. The stock had a trading volume of 16,936,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,933,988. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $140.53 and a 12 month high of $207.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $175.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.79.

CrowdStrike (CRWD)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

CRWD stock traded up $3.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $471.03. The company had a trading volume of 743,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,800,525. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $477.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $419.54. CrowdStrike has a fifty-two week low of $200.81 and a fifty-two week high of $517.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.40 billion, a PE ratio of -682.72 and a beta of 1.16.

Dell Technologies (DELL)

Dell Technologies Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

DELL stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $131.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,444,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,391,759. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $119.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.10. Dell Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $66.25 and a fifty-two week high of $147.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.02.

