Top Digital Media Stocks To Consider – July 28th

Alibaba Group, Adobe, and Rocket Companies are the three Digital Media stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Digital media stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary businesses involve creating, distributing, or monetizing content through digital channels such as streaming services, social platforms, online advertising networks, and gaming. Investors track these stocks to gain exposure to trends in internet usage, digital advertising growth, and content consumption patterns that drive revenue and market valuation. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Digital Media stocks within the last several days.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Shares of BABA stock traded up $2.91 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $122.94. 6,555,866 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,292,518. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.21. Alibaba Group has a 12-month low of $73.87 and a 12-month high of $148.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $115.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.13.

Adobe (ADBE)

Adobe Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $369.79. 1,100,010 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,752,502. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $391.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $400.57. The firm has a market cap of $156.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Adobe has a 1-year low of $332.01 and a 1-year high of $587.75.

Rocket Companies (RKT)

Rocket Companies, Inc., a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company’s solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Rocket Companies stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.97. 5,593,559 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,430,713. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 12.62 and a current ratio of 12.62. Rocket Companies has a 1 year low of $10.06 and a 1 year high of $21.38. The company has a market capitalization of $29.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -498.83 and a beta of 2.28.

