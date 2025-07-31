Top Insurance Stocks To Follow Today – July 29th

Tesla, UnitedHealth Group, SoFi Technologies, CyberArk Software, and United Parcel Service are the five Insurance stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Insurance stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business is providing insurance coverage—such as life, health, property, or casualty policies—to individuals and organizations. Investors in these stocks gain exposure to the insurance industry’s revenue streams, which come from premiums collected and investment income on reserves. Performance often correlates with interest rates, underwriting results, and the frequency or severity of insured events. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Insurance stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

NASDAQ TSLA traded down $3.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $321.61. 74,530,264 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,267,102. Tesla has a 1-year low of $182.00 and a 1-year high of $488.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $324.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $313.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $1.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 185.81, a P/E/G ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 2.39.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

NYSE UNH traded down $18.74 on Tuesday, hitting $263.38. 34,363,621 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,549,168. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $300.91 and a 200 day moving average of $422.56. UnitedHealth Group has a twelve month low of $248.88 and a twelve month high of $630.73. The company has a market capitalization of $238.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UNH

SoFi Technologies (SOFI)

SoFi Technologies, Inc. provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

SOFI stock traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.43. The company had a trading volume of 194,596,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,038,895. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.66. SoFi Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $6.01 and a fifty-two week high of $25.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.79 billion, a PE ratio of 54.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.91.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SOFI

CyberArk Software (CYBR)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

CYBR stock traded up $47.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $430.45. The company had a trading volume of 4,349,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,450. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $387.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $366.05. CyberArk Software has a fifty-two week low of $230.00 and a fifty-two week high of $452.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.28 billion, a PE ratio of -231.08 and a beta of 1.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CYBR

United Parcel Service (UPS)

United Parcel Service, Inc., a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded down $10.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $90.95. The stock had a trading volume of 19,717,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,011,008. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.94. United Parcel Service has a 1-year low of $90.55 and a 1-year high of $145.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UPS

Featured Stories