Top Shipping Stocks To Keep An Eye On – July 29th

United Parcel Service, Carrier Global, and Shopify are the three Shipping stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Shipping stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that operate vessels for transporting goods—such as container ships, bulk carriers, and oil or gas tankers—across the world’s oceans. Their performance typically tracks global trade volumes, freight‐rate fluctuations and fuel‐price swings. Because shipping demand is highly cyclical and sensitive to economic and regulatory shifts, shipping stocks can be more volatile than those in more stable industries. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Shipping stocks within the last several days.

United Parcel Service (UPS)

United Parcel Service, Inc., a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Shares of NYSE UPS traded down $10.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.89. The company had a trading volume of 25,739,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,060,100. United Parcel Service has a twelve month low of $90.55 and a twelve month high of $145.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $100.06 and its 200-day moving average is $106.94.

Carrier Global (CARR)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Shares of NYSE CARR traded down $8.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.72. The company had a trading volume of 13,085,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,323,984. Carrier Global has a twelve month low of $54.22 and a twelve month high of $83.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.64 and its 200-day moving average is $68.31.

Shopify (SHOP)

Shopify Inc., a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Shares of NYSE SHOP traded down $1.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $124.85. The company had a trading volume of 5,878,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,396,375. Shopify has a twelve month low of $48.56 and a twelve month high of $129.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.98 billion, a PE ratio of 80.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $112.40 and its 200-day moving average is $106.05.

