Top Value Stocks To Follow Now – July 29th

Invesco QQQ, UnitedHealth Group, Boeing, CyberArk Software, and Merck & Co., Inc. are the five Value stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Value stocks are shares of companies that appear to be trading below their intrinsic worth, as indicated by metrics like low price-to-earnings or price-to-book ratios. They often offer steady dividends and operate in mature, cash-generating industries. Investors in value stocks anticipate that the market will eventually recognize the company’s true value, leading to price appreciation. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Value stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Invesco QQQ (QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Invesco QQQ stock traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $566.95. The stock had a trading volume of 34,019,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,586,203. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $540.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $509.18. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $402.39 and a twelve month high of $572.11.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QQQ

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Shares of UNH traded down $18.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $263.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,363,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,549,168. UnitedHealth Group has a 1 year low of $248.88 and a 1 year high of $630.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $238.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $300.91 and a 200 day moving average of $422.56.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UNH

Boeing (BA)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Boeing stock traded down $10.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $225.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,944,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,604,197. Boeing has a 52-week low of $128.88 and a 52-week high of $242.69. The company has a market cap of $170.37 billion, a PE ratio of -12.61 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $213.63 and its 200 day moving average is $187.41.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BA

CyberArk Software (CYBR)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

Shares of CYBR stock traded up $48.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $431.09. 4,349,384 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 694,450. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $387.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $366.05. CyberArk Software has a twelve month low of $230.00 and a twelve month high of $452.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -231.08 and a beta of 1.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CYBR

Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)

Merck & Co., Inc. is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $1.69 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.37. 21,856,242 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,860,488. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.41. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.31 and a twelve month high of $123.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.99. The stock has a market cap of $206.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.39.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MRK

Featured Stories