TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Shares Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC raised its holdings in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 29.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 375 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TopBuild by 111.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in TopBuild during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in TopBuild by 240.0% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 187 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new stake in TopBuild during the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in TopBuild by 144.2% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 337 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Steven P. Raia sold 1,738 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.98, for a total value of $540,483.24. Following the transaction, the insider owned 7,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,179,036.86. This represents a 19.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on TopBuild from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on TopBuild from $435.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Stephens cut their price objective on TopBuild from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on TopBuild from $344.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on TopBuild from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.27.

TopBuild Price Performance

Shares of BLD opened at $376.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.64. TopBuild Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $266.26 and a fifty-two week high of $495.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $329.20 and its 200-day moving average is $316.35.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.20. TopBuild had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 11.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that TopBuild Corp. will post 20.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TopBuild Profile

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

