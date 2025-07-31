Towercrest Capital Management Has $826,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Towercrest Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 311 shares during the quarter. Towercrest Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $826,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,500,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,300,993,000 after acquiring an additional 756,990 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,199,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,124,614,000 after purchasing an additional 568,120 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 55,795.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,871,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,777,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868,580 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,378,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $646,206,000 after purchasing an additional 210,894 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,342,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $629,680,000 after purchasing an additional 14,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

QQQ stock opened at $568.02 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $402.39 and a 1-year high of $572.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $542.10 and its 200-day moving average is $509.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.5911 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

