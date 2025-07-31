Toyota Motor (TM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q1 2026 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 7th. Analysts expect Toyota Motor to post earnings of $4.67 per share and revenue of $81.73 billion for the quarter. Toyota Motor has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.560-1.560 EPS.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $81.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.47 billion. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 13.01%. On average, analysts expect Toyota Motor to post $20 EPS for the current fiscal year and $22 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Toyota Motor stock opened at $182.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $246.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.57. Toyota Motor has a 12-month low of $155.00 and a 12-month high of $201.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Toyota Motor in a research report on Monday, April 14th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. DZ Bank lowered shares of Toyota Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Toyota Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Toyota Motor stock. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 57.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,512 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,223 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $2,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

