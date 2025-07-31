Transportation Stocks To Research – July 29th

Union Pacific, Norfolk Southern, CyberArk Software, United Parcel Service, Uber Technologies, Vertiv, and Berkshire Hathaway are the seven Transportation stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Transportation stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that provide services for moving goods or passengers by air, sea, rail or road, including airlines, shipping lines, railroads and trucking firms. They offer investors exposure to global trade and domestic commerce, with performance often tied to economic growth and supply‐chain activity. Because these businesses depend heavily on factors like fuel costs, regulations and demand cycles, transportation stocks can be especially sensitive to shifts in economic conditions and commodity prices. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Transportation stocks within the last several days.

Union Pacific (UNP)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

UNP traded down $7.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $221.36. 14,665,083 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,239,677. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.05. Union Pacific has a one year low of $204.66 and a one year high of $258.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Norfolk Southern (NSC)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Shares of NSC traded down $9.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $276.91. The stock had a trading volume of 7,728,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,465,844. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $257.03 and a 200 day moving average of $243.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $62.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.31. Norfolk Southern has a 52 week low of $201.63 and a 52 week high of $288.11.

CyberArk Software (CYBR)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

Shares of CyberArk Software stock traded up $46.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $429.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,349,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,450. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $387.37 and a 200 day moving average of $366.05. CyberArk Software has a 12 month low of $230.00 and a 12 month high of $452.00. The company has a market capitalization of $21.24 billion, a PE ratio of -231.08 and a beta of 1.00.

United Parcel Service (UPS)

United Parcel Service, Inc., a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

UPS traded down $10.68 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.90. The company had a trading volume of 19,360,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,008,248. The company has a market cap of $76.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.21. United Parcel Service has a 12 month low of $90.55 and a 12 month high of $145.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $100.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.94.

Uber Technologies (UBER)

Uber Technologies, Inc. develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Shares of NYSE:UBER traded down $3.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.96. 20,190,755 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,322,941. The firm has a market cap of $181.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.40. Uber Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $54.84 and a fifty-two week high of $97.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Vertiv (VRT)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Shares of VRT traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $142.90. The stock had a trading volume of 12,061,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,440,591. The firm has a market cap of $54.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.08. Vertiv has a twelve month low of $53.60 and a twelve month high of $155.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of NYSE:BRK.B traded down $4.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $477.37. 2,421,833 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,841,689. The company has a market cap of $1.03 trillion, a P/E ratio of 12.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.83. Berkshire Hathaway has a one year low of $406.11 and a one year high of $542.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $488.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $496.52.

