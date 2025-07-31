Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Boosts Stake in Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH increased its position in Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,923 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Amalgamated Financial were worth $1,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Amalgamated Financial by 33.1% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 348,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,021,000 after purchasing an additional 86,714 shares during the period. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in Amalgamated Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $262,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in Amalgamated Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,402,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Amalgamated Financial by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 76,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 20,679 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Amalgamated Financial by 16.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares during the period. 75.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Amalgamated Financial from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th.

Shares of AMAL stock opened at $29.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $895.98 million, a PE ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.07. Amalgamated Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $25.03 and a 1 year high of $38.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $82.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.52 million. Amalgamated Financial had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 15.42%. Research analysts predict that Amalgamated Financial Corp. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 5th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 5th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.77%.

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust and custody services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, savings accounts, money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

