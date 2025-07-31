Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Buys Shares of 424,718 Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 424,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,085,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned 0.18% of Ardelyx at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,362,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,819,000 after acquiring an additional 767,111 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Ardelyx by 206.7% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 593,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,010,000 after acquiring an additional 400,100 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Ardelyx by 203.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 166,343 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 111,457 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 578,256 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after buying an additional 142,294 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 24,387,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $123,587,000 after buying an additional 2,858,061 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

ARDX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on Ardelyx from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen cut Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Raymond James Financial cut Ardelyx from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Ardelyx in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.89.

ARDX opened at $4.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.73 and a beta of 0.60. Ardelyx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.21 and a 52 week high of $7.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.66.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $74.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.40 million. Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 14.86% and a negative return on equity of 34.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Laura A. Williams sold 6,421 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total transaction of $26,197.68. Following the sale, the insider owned 402,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,642,538.64. This trade represents a 1.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Raab sold 46,817 shares of Ardelyx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total value of $191,013.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,547,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,315,582.96. This represents a 2.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 881,377 shares of company stock valued at $3,402,411 and have sold 125,143 shares valued at $517,667. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company’s lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

