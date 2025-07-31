Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Makes New $1.97 Million Investment in Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 12,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,973,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NPO. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Enpro in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Enpro in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Enpro by 94.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in Enpro by 786.6% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vista Finance LLC grew its position in Enpro by 7.0% in the first quarter. Vista Finance LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 98.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NPO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sidoti raised shares of Enpro to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Enpro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Enpro in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd.

NYSE NPO opened at $214.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.30. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.57. Enpro Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.50 and a 1 year high of $218.93.

Enpro (NYSE:NPO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $273.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.23 million. Enpro had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 10.67%. Enpro’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Enpro Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

Enpro Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing; hydraulic components; expansion joints; and wall penetration products for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, nuclear energy, hydrogen, natural gas, food and biopharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, commercial vehicle, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

