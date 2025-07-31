Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Purchases Shares of 139,585 A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 139,585 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,281,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned about 0.19% of A10 Networks at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of A10 Networks by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,539,197 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $41,490,000 after purchasing an additional 584,116 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of A10 Networks by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 2,479,989 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $45,632,000 after purchasing an additional 249,145 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,820,512 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $33,498,000 after acquiring an additional 31,697 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,677,206 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,868,000 after acquiring an additional 14,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new stake in shares of A10 Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $26,894,000. Institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of A10 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of A10 Networks in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of A10 Networks in a report on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of A10 Networks in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, A10 Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Robert Scott Weber sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.26, for a total value of $43,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 61,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,980.82. This trade represents a 3.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

A10 Networks Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of ATEN stock opened at $18.67 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.37 and a 200-day moving average of $18.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.27 and a 12-month high of $21.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.39.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. A10 Networks had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 24.23%. The company had revenue of $66.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. A10 Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A10 Networks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.82%.

A10 Networks Profile

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, rest of Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller that provides advanced server load balancing; Thunder Carrier Grade Networking, which provides standards-compliant address and protocol translation services between varying types of internet protocol addresses; Thunder Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) Insight that decrypts SSL-encrypted traffic and forwards it to a third-party security device for deep packet inspection; and Thunder Convergent Firewall, which addresses multiple critical security capabilities in one package.

