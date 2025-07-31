Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Purchases Shares of 329,763 Cleanspark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in Cleanspark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 329,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,216,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLSK. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Cleanspark in the first quarter worth $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Cleanspark by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares during the last quarter. Farringdon Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Cleanspark in the fourth quarter worth $105,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Cleanspark by 207.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 12,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 8,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Cleanspark in the fourth quarter worth $115,000. 43.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Cleanspark Stock Performance
NASDAQ CLSK opened at $11.42 on Thursday. Cleanspark, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.45 and a fifty-two week high of $17.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.90 and a beta of 4.23.
Insider Activity at Cleanspark
In related news, Director Roger Paul Beynon sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total transaction of $525,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 125,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,319,120.61. This trade represents a 28.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have recently commented on CLSK shares. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Cleanspark in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Cleanspark in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.25 price target on the stock. B. Riley started coverage on Cleanspark in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cleanspark in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Cleanspark from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cleanspark currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.69.
View Our Latest Report on Cleanspark
Cleanspark Profile
CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Cleanspark
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Visa Beats Q3 Earnings Expectations, So Why Did the Market Panic?
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- How Marvell Went From Short Target to Breakout Star
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Palo Alto Networks: The All‑in‑One Cybersecurity Powerhouse
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cleanspark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Cleanspark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleanspark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.