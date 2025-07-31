Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Purchases Shares of 329,763 Cleanspark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in Cleanspark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 329,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,216,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLSK. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Cleanspark in the first quarter worth $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Cleanspark by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares during the last quarter. Farringdon Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Cleanspark in the fourth quarter worth $105,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Cleanspark by 207.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 12,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 8,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Cleanspark in the fourth quarter worth $115,000. 43.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cleanspark Stock Performance

NASDAQ CLSK opened at $11.42 on Thursday. Cleanspark, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.45 and a fifty-two week high of $17.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.90 and a beta of 4.23.

Insider Activity at Cleanspark

Cleanspark ( NASDAQ:CLSK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $181.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.43 million. Cleanspark had a negative return on equity of 4.65% and a negative net margin of 35.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cleanspark, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Roger Paul Beynon sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total transaction of $525,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 125,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,319,120.61. This trade represents a 28.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CLSK shares. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Cleanspark in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Cleanspark in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.25 price target on the stock. B. Riley started coverage on Cleanspark in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cleanspark in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Cleanspark from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cleanspark currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.69.

Cleanspark Profile

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

