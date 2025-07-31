Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Takes $1.87 Million Position in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 87,490 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PAGP. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Plains GP by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 12,513,005 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $229,989,000 after acquiring an additional 927,855 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in shares of Plains GP by 781.8% in the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 772,966 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,207,000 after purchasing an additional 685,307 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plains GP in the first quarter valued at $10,322,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Plains GP by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,036,816 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,436,000 after purchasing an additional 482,213 shares during the period. Finally, Voleon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Plains GP during the 4th quarter worth $7,418,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PAGP. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.88.

Plains GP stock opened at $19.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.28 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.79. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 52 week low of $16.60 and a 52 week high of $22.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.69%. Plains GP’s payout ratio is 205.41%.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream infrastructure systems in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the gathering and transporting crude oil and NGLs using pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

