US Financial Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

US Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 240,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,522 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 5.8% of US Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. US Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $19,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 29.7% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 8,517,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $696,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949,126 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 289.6% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,811,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $590,650,000 after buying an additional 5,806,736 shares in the last quarter. AlTi Global Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 7,363,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $556,777,000 after buying an additional 434,415 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 401.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,483,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $339,034,000 after buying an additional 3,589,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,999,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $226,840,000 after buying an additional 700,378 shares in the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $88.47 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.14 and a fifty-two week high of $91.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.17.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.