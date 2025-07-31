VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Free Report) by 24.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,233 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc lifted its position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 8,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Agribusiness ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MOO opened at $72.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $641.61 million, a PE ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 0.93. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a 1 year low of $59.58 and a 1 year high of $76.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.90.

VanEck Agribusiness ETF Profile

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

