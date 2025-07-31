VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD) Shares Purchased by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 105.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 66,164 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,965 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $3,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 132.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,782,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,701 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,872,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,459,000 after acquiring an additional 790,557 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 887,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,070,000 after acquiring an additional 265,075 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 467.6% in the first quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 201,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,336,000 after acquiring an additional 166,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,678,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,149,000 after acquiring an additional 75,221 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:HYD opened at $49.06 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.56. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF has a 1 year low of $47.78 and a 1 year high of $53.10.

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

