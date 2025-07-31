VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF (NYSEARCA:NLR) Shares Bought by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF (NYSEARCA:NLR – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,318 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,748 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned 0.17% of VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF worth $1,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF by 374.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 519,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,260,000 after acquiring an additional 410,153 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,859,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF by 1,247.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 154,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,568,000 after acquiring an additional 143,043 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its position in shares of VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF by 1,952.8% in the first quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 125,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,206,000 after acquiring an additional 119,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,030,000.

Get VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF alerts:

VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF Stock Performance

NLR opened at $115.92 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.39. VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF has a 1 year low of $64.26 and a 1 year high of $121.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 0.60.

About VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF

The VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF (NLR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies in the global nuclear energy industry. NLR was launched on Aug 13, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.