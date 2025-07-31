Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB) Position Increased by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,106 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,878 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.22% of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF worth $11,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 165.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VWOB opened at $65.50 on Thursday. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $60.90 and a 12-month high of $66.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.08.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3174 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $3.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%. This is an increase from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.32.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

