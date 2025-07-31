Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Purchased by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 48.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,258 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,726 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PFS Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of VEU opened at $67.18 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $53.65 and a 52-week high of $69.13. The company has a market capitalization of $46.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.78.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

