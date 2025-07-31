Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Bought by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 289.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,032 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,173 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First National Trust Co boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 62,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after acquiring an additional 4,066 shares in the last quarter. Delap Wealth Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Delap Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 227,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,544,000 after purchasing an additional 15,550 shares during the last quarter. Portland Financial Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.5% during the first quarter. Portland Financial Advisors Inc now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 2,159,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,750,000 after purchasing an additional 169,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden Reserve Retirement LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $214,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

VEA opened at $56.71 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.14 and a fifty-two week high of $58.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

