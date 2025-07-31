Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stake Raised by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 67.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 34,203 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 825.0% in the first quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $50.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $39.53 and a 1 year high of $51.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.41.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

