Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) Shares Sold by Dearborn Partners LLC

Dearborn Partners LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 508 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BLV. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 404,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,668,000 after acquiring an additional 83,705 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,549,000.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $68.77 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.74. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $65.71 and a 1 year high of $76.87.

About Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.