Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Purchased by Dearborn Partners LLC

Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,066 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alexis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 83.8% during the 1st quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VO opened at $286.81 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $277.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $267.96. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $223.65 and a one year high of $289.98. The stock has a market cap of $86.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

