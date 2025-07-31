Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Purchased by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 21.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,373 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. West Branch Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 384.6% during the first quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $33,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VB opened at $244.07 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $190.27 and a 1-year high of $263.35. The stock has a market cap of $64.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.92.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

