Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Purchased by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 140.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,216 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,070 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2,222.0% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 382,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,260,000 after buying an additional 366,047 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 25.9% in the first quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,541,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,152,000 after buying an additional 317,301 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,770,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,174,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,717,000 after buying an additional 176,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,781,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,004,000 after purchasing an additional 173,385 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $200.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $195.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $160.23 and a 1 year high of $219.01.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

