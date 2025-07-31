Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stock Holdings Increased by Dearborn Partners LLC

Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,309 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. LM Advisors LLC now owns 77,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,605,000 after purchasing an additional 4,073 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,232,829,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 807,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,080,000 after purchasing an additional 7,255 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Solution LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 31.2% in the first quarter. Retirement Solution LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO opened at $583.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $708.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $561.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $538.54. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $442.80 and a twelve month high of $587.08.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

