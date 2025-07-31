Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Sold by Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,842 shares during the period. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BND. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,618,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,698,399,000 after buying an additional 1,376,702 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,339,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,438,000 after buying an additional 3,401,728 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,355,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,760,000 after buying an additional 1,363,914 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 19,514,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,423,000 after buying an additional 193,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,485,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,305,000 after buying an additional 321,672 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ BND opened at $73.19 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $71.10 and a 12 month high of $75.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.74.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a $0.2353 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

