Verano (VRNOF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Verano (OTCMKTS:VRNOF – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share and revenue of $211.80 million for the quarter.

Verano (OTCMKTS:VRNOF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Verano had a negative return on equity of 8.06% and a negative net margin of 40.20%. The company had revenue of $209.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.84 million. On average, analysts expect Verano to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Verano Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of OTCMKTS:VRNOF opened at $0.59 on Thursday. Verano has a 52-week low of $0.41 and a 52-week high of $4.34. The stock has a market cap of $215.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.56 and its 200 day moving average is $0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Cormark cut Verano from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th.

About Verano

Verano Holdings Corp. operates as a vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. The company engages in the cultivation, processing, wholesale, and retail distribution of cannabis in Arizona, Arkansas, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia.

