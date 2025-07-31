Vestcor Inc Sells 8,718 Shares of Kimbell Royalty (NYSE:KRP)

Vestcor Inc cut its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty (NYSE:KRP – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 215,635 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 8,718 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Kimbell Royalty were worth $3,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. 25.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KRP shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Kimbell Royalty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 29th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Kimbell Royalty from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

Insider Activity at Kimbell Royalty

In other news, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.27, for a total transaction of $26,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 47,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $627,180.01. This represents a 4.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kimbell Royalty Stock Performance

Shares of Kimbell Royalty stock opened at $14.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 298.40 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.94 and its 200 day moving average is $14.01. Kimbell Royalty has a 1 year low of $10.98 and a 1 year high of $16.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 6.02 and a quick ratio of 6.02.

Kimbell Royalty (NYSE:KRP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The energy company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $84.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.05 million. Kimbell Royalty had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimbell Royalty will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimbell Royalty Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.60%. This is a positive change from Kimbell Royalty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Kimbell Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3,760.00%.

Kimbell Royalty Profile

