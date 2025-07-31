Vestcor Inc Takes $2.94 Million Position in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Vestcor Inc purchased a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 90,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,941,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 3,271 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 115,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,851,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,907,000 after purchasing an additional 256,457 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $83,341,000. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $405,000. 96.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Essential Properties Realty Trust

In other Essential Properties Realty Trust news, VP A Joseph Peil sold 13,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total transaction of $435,961.92. Following the sale, the vice president owned 76,590 shares in the company, valued at $2,524,406.40. This represents a 14.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EPRT shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Barclays cut their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Essential Properties Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.90.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EPRT opened at $30.64 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.73. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.08. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.44 and a 52 week high of $34.88. The company has a quick ratio of 5.67, a current ratio of 5.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $129.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.72 million. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 44.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 101.69%.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

